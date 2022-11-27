China markets tank as protests erupt over Covid lockdowns
CNN
By Laura He, CNN Business
China’s major stock indices and its currency have opened sharply lower Monday, as widespread protests against the country’s stringent Covid-19 restrictions over the weekend roiled investor sentiment.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index sank more than 4% in early trading. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, a key index that tracks the performance of mainland Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong, tumbled 4.6%.
In mainland China, the benchmark Shanghai Composite fell 1.8%, and the tech-heavy Shenzhen Component Index dropped nearly 2%.
The offshore yuan, which trades overseas, also plunged against the greenback Monday morning, down 0.7% to 7.2455 per dollar. The onshore yuan, which trades in the tightly controlled domestic market, also weakened 0.2% to 7.165 per dollar.
The markets tumble came after protests erupted across China in an unprecedented show of defiance against the country’s stringent and increasingly costly zero-Covid policy.
More to follow …
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.