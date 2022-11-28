2 Massachusetts drivers clocked over 100 mph in New Hampshire, charged with drunk driving

By CBSBOSTON.COM STAFF

Click here for updates on this story

BOW, New Hampshire (WBZ) — Two Massachusetts men were arrested early Sunday morning on drunk driving charges after police say they were clocked at speeds over 100 miles per hour.

New Hampshire State Police said 25-year-old Jacob Hulsoor of Dorchester was caught on radar driving about 120 MPH just after 3 a.m. on Interstate 93 in Bow.

After stopping Hulsoor, police charged him with aggravated driving under the influence. He is set to appear in court at a later date.

Earlier in the night, the same trooper stopped Lionel Desilva, 45, of Merrimac. State police said Desilva was driving 100 MPH on I-93 in Concord.

Desilva was also charged with aggravated drunk driving.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.