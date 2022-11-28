BlockFi files for bankruptcy as FTX contagion grips crypto markets

By Allison Morrow, CNN Business

Crypto lender BlockFi filed for bankruptcy Monday, becoming the latest casualty of the financial contagion unleashed by the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s empire.

BlockFi announced on November 10 that it had halted withdrawals from customers. The company cited “significant exposure” to Bankman-Fried’s FTX exchange, as well as its sister hedge fund Alameda, both of which filed for bankruptcy earlier this month.

The New Jersey-based BlockFi was one of several companies that received financial support from Bankman-Fried over the summer, as falling crypto prices threatened to take several firms down. In July, BlockFi secured a financial lifeline from FTX. The deal gave BlockFi a $400 million revolving credit facility from FTX, as well as an option for FTX to buy the company.

The fallout from FTX’s decline is ricocheting throughout the crypto industry.

This story is developing and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.