CDOT considers building homes for snowplow drivers to help alleviate shortages in resort communities

By SPENCER WILSON

DENVER (KCNC) — Regional communications manager Jared Fiel said the plow driver shortage Colorado is seeing right now is not only old news, but it’s not even unique to Colorado.

“The east coast is dealing with very similar issues,” Fiel explained.

What is new though, is the steps the Colorado Department of Transportation is willing to go through to help get those positions filled, or, at least the steps it’s thinking about.

“The fact that CDOT is looking at building housing for people should signify that that is something that we haven’t ever had to do in the past,” Fiel said. “But we’re now looking at that as a distinct possibility down the road.”

CDOT is also offering stipends for housing for some locations and trying to stay competitive on the pay scale as well.

Some of the major hurdles for CDOT right now for hiring positions for snowplow drivers tend to be the availability of housing, and the price of housing.

Crews are able to move and cover areas with no team nearby if need be, but CDOT would much rather have crews on hand. The issue is, so far, candidates can not afford to do so.

CDOT in the meantime said it is getting better at getting by, thanks to practice over the years with fewer drivers than it would like.

“I think what we’ve shown is that that feedback can be more nimble than we ever realized,” Fiel said. “I think that nimbleness has worked well over the last two years. Now, one of those storms that comes in and dumps five feet over the entire state at one time, that’s going to be a different issue.”

