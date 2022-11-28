Former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway meeting with January 6 committee

By Annie Grayer and Sara Murray, CNN

Kellyanne Conway, who served in the White House as a senior adviser to former President Donald Trump, is meeting with the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection in person on Monday, according to a source familiar with the meeting.

CNN has reached out to Conway for comment. She did not answer questions upon entering the interview room.

Members of the committee are in active discussions about what to include in the panel’s final report, which they’ve said will be released by the end of the year. The members expect it will focus on issues beyond how Trump’s efforts to prevent the peaceful transfer of power fueled the violence that day.

The report will effectively serve as the committee’s closing statement but with less than two months left before the panel expires, as Republicans will take over the majority of the House in January.

“I would like to see our report be as broad and inclusive as possible,” committee member Rep. Adam Schiff, a California Democrat, told CNN on Sunday. “We are discussing as a committee among the members what belongs in the body of the report, what belongs in the appendices of the report, what is beyond the scope of our investigation, and we’ll reach those decisions in a collaborative manner.”

