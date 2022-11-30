Battle’s steal, three-point play spark win for Montana State

CEDAR CITY, Utah — Raequan Battle’s 29 points, capped by a steal and breakaway layup, helped Montana State defeat Southern Utah 86-83. Battle was 10 of 18 shooting, including 7 for 11 from distance, and went 2 for 3 from the line for the Bobcats. He was fouled on his breakaway layup with 3.6 seconds to go and made the free throw for the final margin. Darius Brown II scored 17 points and added five rebounds and five assists. The Thunderbirds were led in scoring by Tevian Jones, who finished with 20 points. Southern Utah also got 17 points and eight rebounds from Harrison Butler.

