Deschutes County partners with Youth Villages on critical behavioral health treatment

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- It's been seven years since Youth Villages Oregon expanded their behavioral and emotional services into Central Oregon to meet a greater need for such support programs.

The organization provides Intercept intensive in-home services in the area and launched a new program to help children who are seen in hospital emergency rooms for mental health-related issues.

To provide the services, Youth Villages Oregon opened an office in Redmond, employing a supervisor and eight intensive in-home and ER specialists.

Deschutes County commissioners this week took up a renewed $151,000 contract with the organization for its Intensive In-Home Behavioral Health Treatment program, providing critical services to youth and their families.

They include psychiatric services, mental health therapy, care coordination, skills training and peer support services.

NewsChannel 21's Bola Gbadebo plans to speak with the nonprofit to learn more about its programs and recent developments.

Her report will be on KTVZ at 5.