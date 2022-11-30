Skip to Content
News
By
today at 1:43 PM
Published 11:46 AM

Deschutes County partners with Youth Villages on critical behavioral health treatment

Youth Villages Oregon

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- It's been seven years since Youth Villages Oregon expanded their behavioral and emotional services into Central Oregon to meet a greater need for such support programs.

The organization provides Intercept intensive in-home services in the area and launched a new program to help children who are seen in hospital emergency rooms for mental health-related issues.

To provide the services, Youth Villages Oregon opened an office in Redmond, employing a supervisor and eight intensive in-home and ER specialists.

Deschutes County commissioners this week took up a renewed $151,000 contract with the organization for its Intensive In-Home Behavioral Health Treatment program, providing critical services to youth and their families.

They include psychiatric services, mental health therapy, care coordination, skills training and peer support services.

NewsChannel 21's Bola Gbadebo plans to speak with the nonprofit to learn more about its programs and recent developments.

Her report will be on KTVZ at 5.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Bola Gbadebo

Bola Gbadebo is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Bola here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content