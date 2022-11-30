PD: Man caught stealing from Tennessee police officer’s personal vehicle

By Carmyn Gutierrez

MT. JULIET, Tennessee (WSMV) — A man has been arrested after breaking into and stealing from a Mt. Juliet police officer’s personal vehicle.

According to the Mt. Juliet Police Department, the officer’s vehicle was left unattended while he was out for dinner with his wife in Nashville. While the officer was away, the man smashed the windows of the vehicle and stole several items from inside.

Another vehicle-related incident occurred several days later.

On Tuesday evening, police were informed that a stolen vehicle had been located on Mt. Juliet Road near I-40. The car thief was in the vehicle when officers arrived and attempted to drive away, but the car broke down and the suspect began to flee on foot.

The man was caught by officers shortly after the foot chase.

Upon apprehension, police discovered cocaine and other stolen property in the man’s possession. Among the stolen property was an item that belonged to the Mt. Juliet police officer whose car had been broken into a few days prior.

According to police, the man was wanted out of Nashville for charges related to other car thefts. The man has been arrested, and his charges related to the incident are currently unknown.

