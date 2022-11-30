Skip to Content
Youth Village Oregon expands services in Central Oregon

Youth Villages Oregon

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Youth Villages Oregon is expanding their behavioral and emotional services to meet a greater need for support.

It says it will offer its Intercept intensive in-home services in the area and launch a new program to help children who are seen in hospital emergency rooms for mental health-related issues.

To provide the services, Youth Villages Oregon has a new office in Redmond and will employ a supervisor and eight intensive in-home and ER specialists.

NewsChannel 21's Bola Gbadebo plans to speak with a spokesperson for the nonprofit to find out more.

Her report will be on KTVZ at 5.

