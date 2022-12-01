Family: Connor Erickson, injured in football game, to come home after months in rehab

By Web staff

BRAINERD, Minnesota (WCCO) — Family members say Connor Erickson, who suffered a serious head injury during a football game in September, will soon come home after months in rehab.

Erickson, who played for Brainerd High School, was injured on Sept. 9 during a game against Moorhead. He’s spent the last few months at Mayo Clinic, where he’s been doing physical therapy.

“Connor still has a long road to recovery with his upcoming cranioplasty (surgery to put his skull back) and continued therapy in Brainerd,” family wrote on Caringbridge. “But we are celebrating this huge step with him being home.”

He’ll arrive home on Dec. 9, and friends and family are planning to greet him to show support.

