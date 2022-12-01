‘I’m famous’: 8-year-old boy dressed as member of Royal Guard meets Prince, Princess of Wales

By WCVB Staff

BOSTON (WCVB) — Yes, the British royals fly commercial.

The first overseas trip by the Prince and Princess of Wales since the death of Queen Elizabeth II began Wednesday.

The UK royals’ appearance on board British Airways flight 213 plane bound for Boston came as a surprise to several passengers, some of whom were unaware until the VIPs left the aircraft.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker greeted the couple when they Boston Logan International Airport, while passengers who were on board told reporters they were shocked and thrilled.

Here’s what the Prince and Princess of Wales said when they arrived in Boston “He is a lot slimmer, can I say that?” Jo Atkins joked, speaking about Prince William. “She’s beautiful, obviously, as one would expect, but yet I wasn’t expecting that today when I got on my plane.”

Brent Suttles, who captured photos of the royals moving around the cabin during the 7-hour flight, said they were seated in Row 2 of the first-class cabin.

Atkins said she thinks the Prince and Princess of Wales boarded the Boeing 777 aircraft first. “There was quite a big delay between getting through security and actually being able to board, which again, is quite unusual,” Atkins said. “It was, you know, phones off straight away, which, again, you don’t usually have to do.”

One British Airways flight attendant on board the plane described the couple as “utterly delightful.”

