Single mom battling cancer moved to tears with a Secret Santa surprise

By Nate Eaton

Click here for updates on this story

IDAHO (eastidahonews.com) — The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local Secret Santa give $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until Christmas, we will post videos of the recipients being surprised with these life-changing gifts.

Holly is a single mother of four children under 13. Her oldest daughter is completely deaf.

Holly recently had to leave her job because she was diagnosed with cancer. To know her is to love her. She is always trying to cheer everyone else up.

Holly has been very independent and doesn’t ask for help. Lately that had to change because of her health. Holly spent 8 days in the ICU fighting infection and blood clots in her lungs and neck. She still has a long road to recovery.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.