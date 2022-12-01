Supreme Court says Biden’s student loan forgiveness program remains blocked for now, schedules arguments for February

By Ariane de Vogue, CNN Supreme Court Reporter

The Supreme Court said Thursday that President Joe Biden’s student loan debt forgiveness program will remain blocked for now, but the justices agreed to hear oral arguments in the case in February, with a decision expected by June.

Biden’s program would offer up to $20,000 of debt relief to millions of qualified borrowers, but it has been met with legal challenges since it was announced.

Nearly two weeks ago, the Biden administration began notifying people who are approved for federal student loan relief.

The emails from the US Department of Education to borrowers acknowledged recent legal challenges have kept the administration from discharging the debt.

