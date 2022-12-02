Judge rules no bail for New Hampshire man accused of purposely running woman over with SUV

By Jennifer Crompton

Click here for updates on this story

STRAFFORD, New Hampshire (WMUR) — A judge has ruled that a Strafford man accused of purposely running over a woman will be held without bail.

Guy Leighton Sr., 71, appeared by video in Strafford Superior Court on Thursday. He is charged with attempted murder and first-degree assault.

Police were called to First Crown Point Road in Strafford on Nov. 14 to find Leighton standing over a woman suffering from critical injuries to her head, lower extremities and abdomen.

Leighton’s attorney argued for bail, saying that his client did hit the woman with his SUV but that it was not intentional.

The prosecutor said that security video shows Leighton ran over the woman four times and that it was no accident.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.