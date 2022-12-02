Teen facing felony charges after bringing loaded gun to Hamilton school, officials say

By Rachel Hirschheimer

HAMILTON, Ohio (WLWT) — A Hamilton High School 16-year-old student was taken into custody Wednesday after bringing a gun to school, officials said.

The Hamilton City School District said a staff member was notified that a student brought a gun to school and a School Resource Officer immediately started investigating.

“I didn’t think somebody would actually do that to have the heart to bring a weapon to school because you never know what they would have done,” Hamilton High School freshman, Alivia Rupp said.

It was a scary situation.

Shortly after, a high school student was found to have brought a loaded, semi-automatic handgun to school.

School officials say the investigation is ongoing, and the student has been taken into custody and the weapon has been recovered.

“It’s good for the kids that told the teachers what happened because it probably could have ended a lot worse than it did,” Rupp said. “I hope that kids will stop making threats towards school and go to school for education purposes and I feel like they do too much doing that stuff at school.”

Police have charged the teenager with two felony weapons counts.

The teen is scheduled to be in court at 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 9.

