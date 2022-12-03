Football world wishes Pelé well as the Brazilian star remains in hospital

By Duarte Mendonca and Amy Woodyatt, CNN

Past and present football stars have been wishing Pelé well on social media after local media reports in Brazil that his health had worsened.

The 82-year old former footballer, who is one of the greatest players of all time, was admitted to a hospital in Sao Paulo on Tuesday to re-evaluate his cancer treatment after Pelé had a tumor removed from his colon in September 2021.

Pelé took to Instagram Thursday to thank fans for the positive messages and “good vibes” he had received.

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappé urged his Twitter followers on Saturday to “Pray for the King” — a reference to the Brazil great’s nickname — tagging Pelé in his tweet.

Meanwhile Brazilian soccer star Vinicius Jr., who is playing for the national team at Qatar 2022, and former Brazil great Rivaldo took to social media to urge the legend to “stay strong.”

Pelé, who helped Brazil win three World Cup titles — in 1958, 1962 and 1970 — has suffered health issues in recent years, but has remained active on social media.

Last month, he said he hoped to see Brazil’s national squad capture a record-extending sixth title in Qatar.

