Naugatuck man accused of killing 11-month-old daughter captured in Waterbury

By Zoe Strothers

WATERBURY, Connecticut (WFSB) — Naugatuck Police have captured the man accused of killing his 11-month-old daughter last month.

For the past two weeks, local and state police, along with federal agents have been working around the clock, chasing leads and asking the public for help in tracking down Christopher Francisquini.

Francisquini was apprehended at 3:05pm today in the area of 400 Grand Street in the City of Waterbury, according to Naugatuck police.

“A sense of relief, knowing this dangerous criminal was brought into custody and taken off the streets,” said Chief C. Colin McAlister, Naugatuck Police.

One day after pleading with the public to help track down the alleged killer, police say a call from a local resident who recognized Francisquini from media coverage led to the arrest.

The citizen saw someone they thought was Francisquini, dressed from head to toe in black, at the Waterbury bus stop on Meadow Street and called police.

“He said he recognized him, although he felt he has changed his appearance, it was still enough that he recognized him,” said Chief McAlister.

Police believe the 31 year old father killed his daughter inside his Naugatuck home back on November 18th, triggering a massive manhunt.

“These officers worked through the holidays, they worked the past 2 weeks non stop, driven by the commitment to the cause of bringing justice to baby Camilla,” Chief McAlister said.

Just before six tonight, a caravan of police cars and flashing lights, brought Francisquini back to Naugatuck.

The news of his arrest brings a lot of relief to those who live here.

“I’m just glad they got him,” said Scott Jones. “Something that bad to happen to someone that small, innocent, great good relief they got him.”

As for the investigation, police say they still don’t have a motive yet, but they do have a message for the Camilla’s family.

“Nothing can ease the pain that the family is experiencing as the tragic loss of a child taken from them far too soon, but we hope they can breath easier. Said Chief McAlister. “He’s no longer a threat to the community and to well as those family members.”

The body cam video shows the moment Waterbury officers, all with their guns drawn, raced in to take Francisquini into custody.

Tomorrow would have marked baby Camilla’s first birthday.

Francisquini is being held on a five million dollars bond.

He is scheduled to appear in Waterbury superior court on Monday.

See the press conference police held tonight below.

