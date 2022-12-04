Skip to Content
Few dry days, snow later in the week

Happy Sunday Central Oregon!

We will go through much of next week with a variable cloud cover and continued cold temperatures, with highs in the mid-30s and lows in the teens.

The next chance of snow showers will begin Thursday. 

Then snow chances are at 40 percent for this upcoming weekend, with a strong chance to change once we get closer.

Noah Chast

Noah Chast is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Noah here.

