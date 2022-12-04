Giants C Feliciano rips officials for taunting call in tie
By TOM CANAVAN
AP Sports Writer
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Ticked off about a fourth-quarter taunting penalty, New York Giants center Jon Feliciano ripped the officials after a 20-all tie with the Washington Commanders on Sunday. Feliciano says it felt like New York was “playing two teams.” Feliciano ran toward teammate Darius Slayton after a first down, lifted his arms and flexed his muscles. A flag came out and referee Brad Allen said Feliciano was penalized 15 yards for taunting after the play was over. Feliciano said all he was doing was celebrating with teammates.