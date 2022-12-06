Skip to Content
Achraf Hakimi’s nerveless ‘Panenka’ penalty seals stunning World Cup shock as Morocco beats Spain in shootout to reach quarterfinals

By Matias Grez, CNN

Morocco continued its stunning run at Qatar 2022, beating Spain on penalties to reach the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time in its history.

Spain missed all three of its spot kicks as Moroccan goalkeeper Bono made himself the hero of the shootout, saving efforts from Sergio Busquets and Carlos Soler, while Pablo Sarabia hit the post.

Achraf Hakimi, who was born in Spain, buried the winning penalty with the cheekiest of Panenkas, chipping the ball gently into the middle of the goal to send the thousands of Moroccan fans inside Education Stadium into dreamland.

More to follow…

