DOJ subpoenas officials in Wisconsin and Michigan for communications with Trump around 2020 election

By Zachary Cohen, CNN

Special counsel Jack Smith has subpoenaed local officials in Wisconsin and Michigan for any and all communications with then-President Donald Trump, his 2020 campaign and a number of aides and allies, multiple sources confirmed to CNN.

The requests for records were received by officials in Michigan’s Dane County and Wayne County late last week, while officials Milwaukee received requests on Monday, the sources said.

The subpoenas request communications from these local officials with Trump, specifically, and from a list of several people who worked with or advised his campaign, the sources added. A copy of the subpoena sent to the Milwaukee County clerk seeks communications from June 1, 2020, through January 20, 2021, the day Trump left office.

The subpoenas were first reported by The Washington Post.

Smith was appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland last month to oversee parts of the Justice Departments’ criminal investigation into the January 6, 2021, insurrection and the criminal investigation into the retention of classified documents at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

Smith is leading investigations that already have taken several aggressive steps toward gathering information around Trump himself, and the recent subpoenas show that prosecutors are still seeking information about the Trump campaign’s contacts with local officials in key swing states as part of the 2020 election interference probe.

“We welcome and support the work of any law enforcement agency working to ensure full accountability for efforts to overturn the fair and accurate results of Michigan’s 2020 election,” Michigan Secretary of State Joselyn Benson told CNN on Tuesday.

Smith, a long-time prosecutor who has overseen a variety of high-profile cases during a career that spans decades, is widely expected to be tasked with making policy decisions around whether to charge a former president of the United States.

Statements by Garland and the recent steps taken in the Mar-a-Lago and January 6 probes have signaled that, at the very least, Trump is under investigation and could potentially be charged with a crime.

CNN’s Devan Cole contributed to this report.