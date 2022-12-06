LAPD urges caution for hikers amid search for man who sexually assaulted woman on Encino trail

By Carlos Granda

Click here for updates on this story

ENCINO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — The Los Angeles Police Department is urging hikers to be careful as investigators continue searching for a man who they say sexually assaulted a woman on a trail in Encino.

The incident happened Nov. 21 around noon, when a woman was hiking on the trail along Mulholland Drive. Police aren’t sure about the exact location of the alleged attack, but say it was somewhere between Tampa Avenue and Reseda Boulevard on Mulholland.

Authorities said the suspect approached the woman from behind, forced her into a secluded area and sexually assaulted her.

“The suspect did have a knife with him at the time the crime was committed, though he didn’t use the knife during the commission of the crime,” Detective Joseph Hampton said during a press conference Monday morning.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man, about 30 years old, with a two-inch scar on his right forearm.

Police have stepped up patrols in the area, but say people should take a few precautions if they plan on hiking in the area: Hikers should travel in pairs and carry a cellphone in case of emergency. They should always be aware of their surroundings and let others know in advance where they are going.

Anybody with information is urged to contact detectives at (818) 374-7717 or (877) 527-3247.

“Many times people see things and it seems suspicious to them and they imprint it on their mind and they see something,” Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton said. “Quite often those clues and tips, cobbled together, will assist us greatly in this investigation.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.