Turkish missiles used in Syria include Europe-produced parts

BEIRUT (AP) — Commercial brakes produced by a Dutch company to be used in ambulances in Turkey have instead ended up in missiles used by Turkey in attacks in northeastern Syria. That’s according to report released Tuesday by London-based research group Conflict Armament Research. Between September 2021 and June 2022, field investigators with the research group analyzed the remnants of 17 air-to-surface missiles used in strikes in northeast Syria, the report says. An analysis of the components of the wreckage has found that the missiles were manufactured by by Roketsan, a Turkish defense manufacturer.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.