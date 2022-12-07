Skip to Content
Anne Heche not impaired by drugs at time of crash, coroner’s report shows

By Taylor Romine, CNN

There were no active drugs found in actress Anne Heche’s system at the time of her car crash in August, according to a Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner report released Tuesday.

Certain drugs were detected from prior use through a urine and blood test but were determined to be inactive at the time of the accident, the coroner report states.

An inactive metabolite of cocaine was found through a blood test taken when Heche arrived at the hospital, which the coroner’s office said indicates the drug was used in the past but not at the time of the crash.

“Cannabinoids were detected in the urine” but not in the blood test, which “is consistent with prior use but not at the time of injury,” the report states.

Fentanyl was also detected but was from hospital treatment, according to the report.

Heche’s death was ruled an accident in August, CNN previously reported. The coroner cited inhalation and thermal injuries as the cause of her death.

CNN has reached out to Homer Heche Laffoon, the executor of Heche’s estate, for comment.

