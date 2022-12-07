Skip to Content
today at 11:47 AM
Published 11:59 AM

Crook County Library faces controversy over LGBTQ-related books

Prineville, Or. (KTVZ) -- Crook County community members are growing frustrated over LGBTQ-related books at the Crook County Library for the fact that they are not labeled and removed from certain sections of the library. In various board meetings, Crook County Library Director April Witteveen said residents stated they didn't want their kids exposed to that particular content.

Witteveen shared with NewsChannel 21 Wednesday that there's a surmountable lack of knowledge and understanding in how library procedures work.

The labeling and removal of LGBTQ books, as well as segregating them to a section of the library is a violation of intellectual freedom, and could result in a loss in book materials, federal grants, and other funding.

NewsChannel21's Bola Gbadebo plans to speak with the Crook County Library Director April Witteveen and the Crook County Library Board Chair LaQuita Stec to find out how they plan to tackle the problem.

Her report will be on KTVZ at 5.

Bola Gbadebo

Bola Gbadebo is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Bola here.

