Crook County Library faces controversy over LGBTQ-related books

Prineville, Or. (KTVZ) -- Crook County community members are growing frustrated over LGBTQ-related books at the Crook County Library for the fact that they are not labeled and removed from certain sections of the library. In various board meetings, Crook County Library Director April Witteveen said residents stated they didn't want their kids exposed to that particular content.

Witteveen shared with NewsChannel 21 Wednesday that there's a surmountable lack of knowledge and understanding in how library procedures work.

The labeling and removal of LGBTQ books, as well as segregating them to a section of the library is a violation of intellectual freedom, and could result in a loss in book materials, federal grants, and other funding.

