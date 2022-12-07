Former St. Louis Aldermen sentenced in corruption charges

By Web staff

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — Former St. Louis Aldermen John Collins-Muhammed and Jeffrey Boyd have been sentenced after previously pleading guilty to charges related to bribery schemes.

Collins-Muhammed pleaded guilty in August to three counts. On December 6, he was sentenced to 45 months (three years and nine months) and was ordered to pay a $19,500 fine.

All the accusations forced Collins-Muhammad to resign from public office in May. He represented Ward 21.

Judge Stephen Clark detailed the pay-to-play scheme and said it was initiated by Collins-Muhammad, who later dragged in former Alderman Jeffrey Boyd and former Aldermanic President Lewis Reed. For the guilty plea to theft or bribery concerning federal funds, Collins-Muhammad admitted he took cash in exchange for a business deal with an informant, referred to as John Doe. The 31-year-old also pled guilty to racketeering and bribery, saying he knowingly used his public office for illegal activity, corruption and personal gain.

Mayor Tishaura Jones released the following statement about Collins-Muhammed’s guilty plea:

“When politicians break the law to serve themselves instead of the people they were elected to serve, everyone loses. In a conversation detailed in his indictment, former alderman John Collins-Muhammad notes that “I’m on Tishaura’s sh*# list, and she’s on mine too.” While that’s one list I’m proud to be on, the former alderman’s actions outlined in his federal indictment have embarrassed St. Louis and our city government. The federal corruption charges against Lewis Reed, John Collins-Muhammad, and Jeffrey Boyd have further shaken the faith St. Louisans have in their government.

It’s time to turn the page on the past and move on from the failed status quo. I am ready to work with the Board of Aldermen in the coming legislative session to help rebuild trust by enacting development incentive reform that improves transparency, promotes community involvement, and eliminates conflicts of interest.

I am praying for Collins-Muhammad as well as his loved ones, who are suffering through no fault of their own.”

