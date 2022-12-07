Mobile fingerprint identification is a game changer for law enforcement in Carver County

By BERET LEONE

CARVER COUNTY, Minnesota (WCCO) — New technology for a southwestern Minnesota county is helping put those on the run from law enforcement behind bars.

“I think it’s going to be one of those tools every agency should and will have as part of their standard SOPS (Standard Operating Procedures) and tools that we have to do our job every day,” Carver County Lt. George Pufahl said.

Recently, the Carver County Sheriff’s Office implemented a mobile fingerprint identification system. It’s as simple as it sounds. The device allows deputies to check someone’s status in the local state system. If they’ve ever been booked, or have a warrant, their true identity will be shown on the device.

“This is a great tool for us in law enforcement,” Pufahl said. “It will impact us by helping capture those individuals evading law enforcement or who have always gotten away by giving false names hoping they’d never be checked in on. “

The effectiveness of the tool was shown in real time last month. Carver County deputies arrested a man who was wanted in Dakota County while he was traveling in neighboring Carver County.

According to law enforcement, the man was evading arrest for nine years. He was arrested within 48 hours of when the Carver County department deployed the gadgets.

“It is a game changer. It’s for those that have been in the wind and have always gotten away with not giving their true identity,” Pufahl said. “And for us, this is a tool to help identify if their fingerprint has been put into the system at some point in their lives. It’s just exciting that this is one way to do our job, one way to capture somebody who’s done wrong.”

While it’s not new technology, it’s new to Carver County. Pufahl said only a couple of Minnesota departments have the tool, but he suspects more departments will start jumping on board.

