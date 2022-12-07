Mountain lion comes face to face with dog and owner out for walk in Hollywood Hills

By Web staff

LOS ANGELES (KCAL) — It was a close call for a Hollywood Hills resident and his dog out for a walk Tuesday night as they came face to face with a mountain lion.

The mountain lion was captured on video from residential surveillance cameras in the area of Barham Blvd. and Lake Hollywood Drive at about 7:20 p.m. Tuesday.

The mountain lion is likely “P-22,” a collared mountain lion known to be living in the Griffith Park area. P-22 has been spotted in Hollywood Hills neighborhood before, and is suspected of attacking at least one dog in the past.

