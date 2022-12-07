Vancouver Christmas tree fundraiser helps Boy Scouts troop replace stolen gear

By Drew Marine

VANCOUVER, Washington (KPTV) — It’s a festive way to raise money after a Vancouver Boy Scouts troop was targeted by thieves.

“We’ve had a lot stolen from us,” Assistant Scout Master Bobby Allen said.

Allen says the thief, or thieves, have broken through fences and ripped locks of their shed twice to steal equipment the scouts need for camping.

“From propane tanks to camping equipment and gear,” he said.

Boy Scouts Troop 393 isn’t going to let the break-ins get the best of them – instead, they decided to host a Christmas tree fundraiser.

“We decided to go ahead and do a fundraiser so that way we can replace this equipment for the stuff that was lost,” Allen said. “We had a company called Lava Nursery in Parkdale Oregon generously donate a bunch of trees to us so that way we can go and replace that stolen equipment and purchase proper equipment like a trailer.”

They’ve got a lot full of noble and Douglas firs and Boy Scouts will help you pick out a tree and get it onto your car.

“When they pick out their tree, we ask them if they want the stump cut off for free, you know, free of charge. Yeah, it’s great,” Jesse Anderson, one of the scouts, said.

In fact, Allen said because the trees are donated, they’re selling trees for $50 and $60 so everyone can enjoy the Christmas season.

“We’re doing our best to help utilize that and serve the community and make Christmas a little more affordable. Times are tough right now, people are struggling, and you don’t need to get gouged with a Christmas tree to boot,” Allen said. “Some people have even purchased trees we’ve donated to needy families at no cost. So it’s kind of the pay it forward mentality.”

They’ll be selling trees through Dec. 11, at Hillcrest Church of the Nazarene on Northwest 21st Avenue in Vancouver.

If you want to donate money so they can give a Christmas tree to a family in need, you can do that here.

