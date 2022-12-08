Parents badly burned after saving children from Omaha house fire

By Sean MacKinnon

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — A house fire Tuesday night sent an Omaha family of six to the hospital.

An Omaha police officer was also treated for smoke inhalation after the fire, near 28th Avenue and Vane Street.

Crews reported four children were able to get out of the home before they arrived, and their parents had to be rescued from the back of the house. The parents are still in critical condition.

Two of the kids escaped on the lawn, while another had to jump off the roof. Their father rushed in to rescue his 4-year-old daughter.

Paramedics later flew the parents to a Lincoln hospital with severe burns.

Melissa Schuman, a family friend called grandma, told KETV NewsWatch 7 that doctors are running tests on the parents’ lungs Wednesday night.

“They’re still critical but they’re stable. They have them in a medically induced coma for now. So they’re stable. Their condition is still serious,” Schuman said.

There’s still no word about how the fire started.

The family is taking donations for the four kids’ clothing — you can donate through their GoFundMe.

