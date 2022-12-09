Nye County says inmates accused of attempting to smuggle drugs through laundry at jail

By KVVU Staff

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — The Nye County Sheriff’s office says nine people were arrested after they were accused in a drug smuggling operation at the area’s detention center.

According to Nye County, on Dec. 5, deputies at the Nye County Detention Center received information that two inmates who were on an outside work detail were accused of smuggling narcotics into the jail.

Nye County said that an investigation determined that the pair were bringing heroin and methamphetamine into the detention center and distributing it with the help of three additional inmate workers.

They then were attempting to distribute the narcotics through the laundry distribution at the Nye County Detention Center, authorities said.

According to Nye County, four other inmates were also involved in the operation. However, their involvement was not specified.

Authorities said all inmates were taken into custody for being under the influence of a controlled substance as well as their roles in the conspiracy of distribution of a controlled substance to a prisoner.

According to Nye County, the individuals who were inmate workers lost their “worker” status and were charged with new criminal charges.

