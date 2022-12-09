Three school buses catch fire at Southern Nazarene University

By Meghan Mosley

BETHANY, Oklahoma (KOCO) — Crews responded after three school buses caught fire Friday morning at Southern Nazarene University in Bethany.

The flames have been put out, but the buses were left charred and damaged.

The fire sparked Friday morning behind the Sawyer Center near Northwest 39th Expressway and North Donald Avenue.

Bethany firefighters and Southern Nazarene University police responded.

They have not released much information, but campus officials told KOCO 5 that they’ll have more information on their social media accounts.

A firefighter suffered a minor injury to their hand. Campus police said they detained one person.

