Siegrist nets 31, No. 25 Villanova women top Saint Joseph’s

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Maddie Siegrist scored 31 points, the 20th time she has scored at least 30, and No. 25 Villanova used a hot start to roll to a 82-59 win over Big Five rival Saint Joseph’s. Siegrist scored 13 points and Lucy Olsen 10 in the first half when Villanova went 7 of 11 on 3-pointers and shot 71% overall for a 45-26 lead. Olsen scored 20 points, making all three of her 3-pointers and 8 of 10 overall. Talya Brugler had 14 points for the Hawks, who came up short of matching the 1984-85 team’s 10-0 start, the best in school history.

