American Daryl Dike scores 1st goal for England’s West Brom

American Daryl Dike scored his first goal for West Bromwich Albion, breaking a tie in the 82nd minute during a 2-1 win at Sunderland in the second tier English League Championship. As West Brom resumed play following a break for the World Cup group stage, Dike entered in the 64th minute and scored when he headed a looping cross from Jed Wallace past goalkeeper Anthony Patterson on a hop from 8 yards. A 22-year-old from Edmond, Oklahoma, Dike tore a thigh muscle in the July 30 opener against Stoke and didn’t return until Nov. 12 against Stoke.

By The Associated Press

