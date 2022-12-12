‘Critical missing’ young girl who has medical condition reportedly ran away from hospital

By Jamarlo Phillips

Click here for updates on this story

ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) — The Smyrna Police Department is searching for a missing girl who ran away from Ridgeview Institution.

Police said Kellie McDowell suffers from depression, and psychosis, and has had suicidal ideations.

McDowell is described as a white female, around 5-feet-7-inches tall with blond hair and blue eyes.

McDowell was last seen wearing green and maroon scrubs with grippy socks, police said.

If anyone has seen or know McDowell’s whereabouts call 911 or the Smyrna Police Department at 770-434-6666.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.