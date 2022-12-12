US government budget deficit increased in November

By Alicia Wallace, CNN

The US government recorded a monthly budget deficit of $249 billion in November, a 30% increase from a year earlier amid increased spending and falling revenue, the Treasury Department reported Monday.

Federal budget outlays increased by $28 billion, or 6% in November, with agencies such as the Education Department reporting increased spending, according to the Monthly Treasury Statement. Receipts for November fell by 10%, or $29 billion, with decreases seen in areas such as government revenue from payroll taxes.

Factoring in calendar-related differences affecting the November 2021 budget, the November 2022 deficit would be only 20% higher, according to the Treasury.

For the fiscal year 2023, which started last month, the government is running a deficit of $336 billion, which is $20 billion narrower than the comparable year-ago period.

This story is developing and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.