Published 12:55 PM

Argentina overpowers Croatia to reach World Cup final as Lionel Messi’s last dance dream remains alive

By Matias Grez, CNN

Lionel Messi’s lifelong dream of guiding Argentina to World Cup glory will remain alive until the last day of Qatar 2022, as La Albiceleste outclassed a weary-looking Croatia in a 3-0 victory in Tuesday’s semifinal.

Two first-half goals, the first a Messi penalty and the second a solo effort from Julian Alvarez, put Argentina in a commanding position at the interval, a position that Croatia never looked like recovering from.

Alvarez secured the victory with Argentina’s third goal in the second half following a wonderful Messi assist, providing the South American team and its 35-year-old captain with a chance to banish the demons of the 2014 final defeat, as well as securing the country’s first World Cup title since 1986.

More to follow…

