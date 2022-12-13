‘Baby Whisperer’ officer assists in 5th delivery in New York

By WABC-TV staff

Click here for updates on this story

LONG ISLAND, New York (WABC) — An outstanding police officer in Suffolk County has earned the nickname “Baby Whisperer” after delivering five babies within five years.

On Saturday morning, Suffolk County officers Zachary Vormittag, Jadin Rodriguez, Conor Diemer and Sgt. Jon-Erik Negron helped save baby Owen’s life.

Owen Anthony Maldonado was born in his family’s living room nearly three weeks early.

For most of the officers, it was their first delivery, but for Sgt. Negron, it was his fifth.

He became a godfather in 2017 of the third child he delivered after baby Bryce stopped breathing because an umbilical cord was wrapped around his neck.

In 2017, Negron and another officer helped deliver a baby girl on the side of the road in Centereach.

“I thought that my childbirth days were over when I became a sergeant this year and I guess the record lives on so we’ll see how many we can take it to,” Negron said.

As for the safe delivery of baby Owen on Saturday, the other officers said it was a beautiful experience made possible with teamwork.

“It was a great experience, all of our training kicked in, we all played a big role,” Rodriguez said. “Everyone took over and we couldn’t have done it without each other.”

Mom, dad, and baby are all resting at home.

Although they haven’t met again with the officers, mom says she’s thankful that they were there because she was scared and grateful for their fast response.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.