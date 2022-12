El futbolista iraní Amir Nasr-Azadani enfrenta una posible ejecución, según reportes; el sindicato mundial de futbolistas expresa ‘conmoción’ y ‘tristeza’

FIFPRO is shocked and sickened by reports that professional footballer Amir Nasr-Azadani faces execution in Iran after campaigning for women’s rights and basic freedom in his country. We stand in solidarity with Amir and call for the immediate removal of his punishment. pic.twitter.com/vPuylCS2ph — FIFPRO (@FIFPRO) December 12, 2022

