Nevada, New Mexico and Georgia officials subpoenaed by DOJ for records related to 2020 election

By Zachary Cohen and Jason Morris, CNN

Local officials in Nevada, New Mexico and Georgia have received federal subpoenas for records related to the 2020 election as the Justice Department’s investigation intensifies in battleground states.

Special counsel Jack Smith sent the subpoenas to the New Mexico secretary of state’s office and to the Clark County, Nevada, elections division in late November, according to copies of the requests obtained by CNN. Smith oversees the Justice Department’s investigation into efforts to overturn the election results.

The subpoenas ask for any and all communications from June 1, 2020, through January 20, 2021, with former President Donald Trump, his campaign and a number of aides and allies. CNN previously reported that similar requests were sent to local officials in Wisconsin, Michigan and Arizona.

In addition, the Cobb County, Georgia, election board received an FBI subpoena this week, according to Ross Cavitt, the county’s communications director. Cobb County, which incorporates a large part of Atlanta’s northern suburbs, had been the focus of false claims of voter fraud.

In late December 2020, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced an audit found “no fraudulent absentee ballots” with a 99% confidence. The audit was retrospective on absentee ballot envelopes received during November’s general election, following allegations that Cobb County didn’t follow the process.

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows made a surprise visit to a Cobb County location in December 2020, where officials were conducting the absentee ballot signature audit.

Clark County, Nevada’s most populous county, and Arizona’s secretary of state’s office also refuted claims of voter fraud after the 2020 election.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.