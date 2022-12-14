‘Little Smiles’ packs hundreds of toys for families, ask community for help

By Sooji Nam

JUPITER, Florida (WPBF) — Little Smiles, a nonprofit organization in Jupiter, has purchased hundreds of more toys Tuesday afternoon for the holidays.

“We had a tremendous experience shopping today, spending I believe close to $7,000 for toys that will go out to families in need in our community,” said Jerry Somma, a board member with Little Smiles.

Officials were able to spend the allotted budget at Walmart with donations from their toy drive as well as from this year’s Palm Beach Holiday Boat Parade.

“We collected five truckloads full of toys that night,” Alyssa Freeman, the executive director of Marine Industries Association of Palm Beach County, said about the boat parade.

Leaders are hoping community members will pitch in with monetary donations to make more toys a possibility for families in need.

Officials said they raised about $32,000 so far, and collected more than 2,200 toys from donations.

“The community comes out and supports us is phenomenal, we have been able to impact thousands of kids distributing thousands of toys,” Somma said.

He said the nonprofit has distributed about 3,700 toys.

“We’re going to be collecting and distributing all the way up to Christmas. So, our elves will be on the streets, collecting from all the amazing locations that have been drop-off locations. And as they come in, they’re going out,” Somma said.

“People think ‘Palm Beach County’ and they think you know glitz and glamor, but really there’s so, so many families struggling,” Freeman said. “We’re happy to be a part of it and be able to help them in some small way during the holiday season.”

Leaders are asking members of the community to donate toys through their drop-off sites across the county as well. To learn more about Little Smiles and how to help, click here.

For more information on how you can pitch in with the Marine Industries Association, visit the site below:

marinepbc.org/boat-parade

