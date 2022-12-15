Federal judge says Biden can’t yet end Trump-era ‘Remain in Mexico’ immigration policy

By Tierney Sneed, CNN

A federal judge in Texas has put on hold for the Biden administration’s most recent attempt to end the so-called “Remain in Mexico” program.

US District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk is pausing the termination of the program that was outlined in an October 2021 policy memo while litigation around that memo continues.

This is another setback in Biden’s effort to end the controversial Trump policy, which sends certain non-Mexican citizens who entered the US back to Mexico — instead of detaining them or releasing them into the US — while their immigration proceedings played out.

Earlier this summer, the Supreme Court said the Biden administration had the authority to end the program — rejecting arguments from Republican states that immigration law required the program to remain in effect. But the Supreme Court sent the case back to Kacsmaryk to consider whether the roll out of October 2021 memo complied with administrative law.

The program, formally known as Migrant Protection Protocols, is separate from Title 42, which is set to end next week. That authority — which was heavily criticized by public health experts and immigrant advocates — has largely barred asylum at the US-Mexico border.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

