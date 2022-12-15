Skip to Content
News
By
Published 5:51 AM

Hawaii residents still borrowing money to make ends meet despite the latest interest rate hike

By Kristen Consillio

Click here for updates on this story

    HAWAII (KITV) — Despite higher interest rates, Josh and Arianna Graham recently took out a loan for a second home so that their three young children will be able to live here in the future.

“It doesn’t stop us from borrowing money because like living in Hawaii that’s how we get ahead,” Arianna Graham said. “Since prices have gone up so much and it cost more for everything, it’s eating up all of our extra income.”

Because the cost of living is so high here in Hawaii, for some, borrowing money is a necessity.

“By the time you save up because of inflation you no longer have enough,” added Josh Graham.

Many are still taking out loans to consolidate higher-interest debt or for more frugal purchases such as used versus new cars.

“The need for loans are still out there,” said Gary Nakata, controller at Hawaii Central Federal Credit Union. “No matter how the economy is, no matter where inflation is, people still need to borrow to move on in their journeys in life.”

According to credit union, rates on first mortgages now range from 5.25 to 5.75-percent — about double what it was last year at 2.25 to 2.75-percent.

“We’re both from here, we both don’t ever plan on leaving so we’ve just accepted that reality,” Arianna Graham said.

Some finance experts say the Fed’s strategy to combat rising inflation is working.

But with fluctuating rates, borrowers should definitely shop around.

Higher interest rates are good news, however, if you have money in the bank, where returns are now above 4% on savings accounts.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: News

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content