‘It’s being left in the dark,’ mother of murdered Idaho student says of police investigation

The mother of one of the four college students killed near the University of Idaho last month expressed frustration over police communications on the status of the investigation into the murders.

“It’s sleepless nights. It’s feeling sick to your stomach. It’s just being left in the dark,” Kristi Goncalves, the mother of 21-year-old victim Kaylee Goncalves, said in an interview aired on NBC’s TODAY show Thursday.

Goncalves recounted the day she learned something had happened to her daughter.

“We’re running around for hours just not knowing what was going on, what happened,” she explained. “… We found out by people calling us. And the sheriff showed up about three hours later.”

She also described learning about the police interest in a white Hyundai sedan seen in the area around the time of the murders not from investigators but from reading about it in a news release sent to her by someone else.

Goncalves said her family learned graphic details of their daughter’s autopsy when a woman from the coroner’s office called and asked her 17-year-old daughter if she wanted to know the findings.

“She asked, are you sure you want to know this? And my daughter, thinking that she did for whatever reason, said yes. And she proceeded to tell her.”

The Latah County Coroner’s Office was not immediately available for comment.

The killings of Kaylee Goncalves, 21-year-old Madison Mogen, 20-year-old Xana Kernodle, and Kernodle’s boyfriend, 20-year-old Ethan Chapin in the early morning hours of November 13 shook the small college town of Moscow, Idaho, which had not recorded a murder since 2015.

