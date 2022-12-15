Tractor trailer hanging off Torrington Route 8 overpass after collision

By Jay Kenney

TORRINGTON, Connecticut (WFSB) — Route 8 northbound in Torrington was closed early Thursday morning because a tractor trailer ended up hanging off an overpass.

Dispatchers said they received calls for a motor vehicle collision that involved the tractor-trailer between exits 45 and 46 around 5 a.m.

State police confirmed that the tractor-trailer was involved in a collision on Greenwoods Road.

Dispatchers said the vehicle was partially hanging off the Route 8 overpass.

This out of state tractor trailer was heading north on Hayden Hill Road when it, for an unknown reason, started striking many mail boxes as it approached Greenwoods Road intersection.

Emergency crews were unable to get to the tractor portion of the vehicle as the trailer had fallen on top of it.

Police declared that one man did die from this incident.

They are currently working on finding the deceased man’s next of kin.

Police have not identified the man yet to the public.

This is an active investigation to verify if the cause for this crash was possibly a medical condition or a vehicle malfunction.

No one else was located within the tractor portion of the vehicle.

Greenwoods Road is now open but Route 8 is closed between Exit 45 and Exit 26 for the foreseeable future.

