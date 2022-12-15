Trevor Noah returning as Grammys host
By Lisa Respers France, CNN
Trevor Noah will return as master of ceremonies of the Grammy Awards for the third consecutive year, CBS announced Thursday.
Noah will also serve as a producer for the 65th annual event.
“I’m super excited to be hosting the #Grammys once again!,” Noah posted on social media, sharing a Billboard cover with him and the words “2023 Grammy Voter Guide.” “Tune in Sunday, Feb 5th on @cbstv.”
The Grammys will be broadcast live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 5. The show will air on CBS and stream live and on demand on Paramount+.
Noah recently ended his run as host of Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” after seven years.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.