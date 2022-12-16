Mother and toddler rescued from burning building in Watsonville

By Torstein Rehn

WATSONVILLE, California (KSBW) — Firefighters rescued a mother and her toddler from a burning building Thursday morning.

The two escaped from the second story with help from a Watsonville police officer, according to the Watsonville City Council.

One other person who was in the home escaped safely. All three survivors were taken to the hospital and are expected to recover, the fire department said.

Firefighters from both Santa Cruz and Monterey Counties assisted in putting out the fire.

Inspections are underway to determine when the home will be safe to return to.

