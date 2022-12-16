Skip to Content
News
By
Published 10:12 AM

Mother and toddler rescued from burning building in Watsonville

By Torstein Rehn

Click here for updates on this story

    WATSONVILLE, California (KSBW) — Firefighters rescued a mother and her toddler from a burning building Thursday morning.

The two escaped from the second story with help from a Watsonville police officer, according to the Watsonville City Council.

One other person who was in the home escaped safely. All three survivors were taken to the hospital and are expected to recover, the fire department said.

Firefighters from both Santa Cruz and Monterey Counties assisted in putting out the fire.

Inspections are underway to determine when the home will be safe to return to.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: News

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content