New Hampshire Gov. Sununu says Trump is ‘not the influence he thinks he is’

By Kit Maher, CNN

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said there’s an argument to be made that former President Donald Trump is “not the influence he thinks he is” — or even the frontrunner of the Republican party in 2024.

“When the former president announced that he’s running for president a week after the election, everyone went, ‘OK,'” Sununu told CNN’s Dana Bash. “He’s announcing he’s running for president at his most politically weak point. Right? He’s doing it from a point of weakness, from a point of whatever his own agenda is, but it’s kind of just a blip on the radar.”

In that same interview, Sununu made it clear that he thought the future of the GOP was not Trump and even floated that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis could be a stronger presidential contender.

Unlike other Republicans, the New Hampshire governor has not shied away from criticizing Trump. Yet he still escapes Trump’s famous counterpunch. Sununu addressed how he established a straightforward relationship with Trump and his administration from the beginning of his presidency.

“Early on when he became president, we made it really clear both with him, we had a relationship and with the White House that look, If he does things that deserve credit, I’ll be the first one to stand up and give him credit,” Sununu said. “But when you have a tone or something that I disagree with or he says things or does things I disagree with, I’m going to say that, too.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.