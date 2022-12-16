Skip to Content
Teenager stabbed at Hammond High School in Columbia, police say

    COLUMBIA, Maryland (WBAL) — A teenager was stabbed Thursday afternoon at a Howard County school, police said.

County police said officers were called shortly before 1 p.m. to Hammond High School in Columbia for a report that a 15-year-old girl stabbed a 17-year-old boy she knew.

The school resource officer responded immediately, police said. The victim was taken to Shock Trauma in Baltimore and was released by the evening, police said.

The girl was taken into custody a short time later near the school.

“We’re still investigating the nature of the relationship between these two students. We are certainly looking into whether there had been any sort of romantic involvement in the past. At this point, it’s still under active investigation,” Howard County police spokeswoman Sherry Llewellyn said.

A modified lockdown has since been lifted.

“I’m extremely concerned. I’m very concerned for the student who was injured and for all the students who were impacted by this today,” said Nicole Salvia, a Hammond parent.

No further information was immediately released.

