Two 14-year-old girls hit by car outside Seminole County high school

By WESH Staff

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Florida (WESH) — Two students were hit by a vehicle in front of Lake Brantley High School on Sand Lake Road in Altamonte Springs, according to Seminole County Public Schools.

Altamonte Springs police say the students hit were both 14-year-old females.

One of them injured her ankle. The other had no visible injuries. Both students were taken to the hospital.

The students were hit while walking across Sand Lake Road. The driver had a green light and was not cited, police say.

Both students received citations for not using the crosswalk.

